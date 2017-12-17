NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s one week from Christmas, and while you’re shopping for presents to put under the tree don’t forget about the stockings.
Laurie Schacht, the Toy Insider Mom, stopped by with some ideas for some last minute stocking stuffers.
Below is a list of some of the items she showed off:
-
- FlipaZoo Little Flipzee (Jay@Play)
- Mayka Toy Block Tape (Zuru)
- Finger Puppets (Folkmanis)
- Mysticons Action Figures (Playmates Toys)
- CPK Little Sprouts Figures and Playsets (Wicked Cool Toys)
- Smooshy Mushy (RedwoodVentures)
- Pikmi Pops Surprise Pack (Moose Toys)
- Star Wars Fijix Spinners (Basic Fun)
- Nano Metalfigs (Jada Toys)
- Verti-Go (TCG)