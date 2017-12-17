Filed Under:MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was hospitalized late Sunday afternoon after falling from a ramp at MetLife Stadium.

Stadium officials told 1010 WINS the victim fell from the ramp. He fell about 15 feet and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, officials said.

The New York Giants played the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon. The Giants lost 34-29.

The incident was under investigation by New Jersey State Police late Sunday and was not believed to be suspicious.

