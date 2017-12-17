NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police continued to investigate late Sunday after a man was hit in the head by a train after being assaulted at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station.
The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday inside the station, police said. Police late Sunday said a quarrel led up to the attack.
Police say the suspects, identified as a Hispanic man and an Asian man, approached the 41-year-old victim and started punching him in the head.
The man fell to platform floor, where he was struck by an inbound Q Train.
The victim suffered bleeding on the brain, multiple fractures to his face and skull along with cuts to his head.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.