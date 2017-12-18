NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Giants co-owner John Mara gave Eli Manning a vote of confidence last week, saying publicly that he hopes the quarterback returns in 2018.

But Manning says he’s trying not to think too much about next season. Despite that the Giants are 2-12, he says he’s determined to try to win the final two games.

“I think my focus is on trying to finish strong, trying to do my part to see if we can win some of these games,” Manning told WFAN’s Chris Carlin and Bart Scott on Monday, a day after the Giants lost to the Eagles 34-29. “I know we are competing. We’re playing close. We’ve just got to find ways to kind of finish some games in the fourth quarter.”

Manning, however, added he, too, hopes to be back with a Giants franchise that he called “special.”

“No one knows what’s going to happen next year,” he said. “Obviously, we’re going to get a new head coach, a new GM, and they’ll have to make some decisions on what the future’s going to look like and what’s going to happen. We’ll kind of cross those bridges when they come up.”

But Manning, whom the Giants benched earlier this month, did say it felt good to hear that Mara is supporting him.

“No doubt,” he said. “Mr. Mara’s been wonderful, and we’ve had discussions these past weeks with everything going on, the season how it’s been, and he’s been very supportive and understanding, and I appreciate everything he’s kind of done for me and my family.”

