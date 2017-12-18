BRISTOL, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Saying he needs to seek help for substance abuse, ESPN president John Skipper resigned Monday.
“I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction,” Skipper said in a statement. “I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem.
“I have disclosed that decision to the company, and we mutually agreed that it was appropriate that I resign.”
Former ESPN president and executive chairman George Bodenheimer will serve as acting chairman for the next 90 days to help find Skipper’s replacement.
Skipper, 61, joined ESPN in 1997 and was promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2012.
He said he was embarrassed to disclose his addiction and felt as though he had let down people he cared about. He asked for privacy for him and his family.
“To my colleagues at ESPN, it has been a privilege,” Skipper said. “I take great pride in your accomplishments and have complete confidence in your collective ability to continue ESPN’s success.”