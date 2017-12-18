EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants interviewed their first candidate for their general manager opening Monday, sitting down with Marc Ross, the team’s vice president of player evaluation.
The Giants announced that Ross met with co-owner John Mara and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is serving as a consultant in the search to find Jerry Reese’s successor.
Ross, 44, has been with the Giants since 2007. He spent six years as the director of college scouting before being promoted to his current role. He had a hand in drafting Odell Beckham Jr., Landon Collins, Justin Pugh and Sterling Shepard, but also disappointing first-rounders Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple.
Before joining the Giants, Ross was a national college scout for the Buffalo Bills. His first NFL job was with the Giants a s a public relations training camp intern in 1995. He also worked for Columbia University’s athletics department, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was the NFL’s youngest college scouting director.
Keidel: Giants Showed Glimpses Sunday Of What 2017 Was Supposed To Be
A native of Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, Ross was an All-Ivy League wide receiver at Princeton in 1993 and ’94.
The Giants fired Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4 after the team that once had Super Bowl aspirations started 2-10.
Other candidates Big Blue is expected to interview include interim general manager Kevin Abrams and former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, who worked in the Giants’ front office from 1999-2012.