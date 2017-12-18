NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mayor has announced a public-private partnership to help hurricane evacuees from Puerto Rico.
Since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in September, more than 420 tons of critically-needed supplies were collected and delivered through the city’s donation drive.
In East Harlem an evacuee marketplace has opened where the Mayor’s Fund is working with Delivering Good, Macy’s and Target to provide $1.7 million in additional goods.
“It is winter and it’s cold, so obviously the partnership with the corporations that are here is a blessing,” said City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.
“It’s moments like these when I’m most proud of this city,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Not only have we welcomed those displaced from Hurricane Maria into our city and our homes, New Yorkers from every borough have also donated to help ensure they’re comfortable once they get here. It’s that spirit that makes New York City the best city in the world.”
The center will remain open as long as is necessary.
In addition, more than $200,000 has been pledged from New Yorkers and more than 300 city employees have donated their time and expertise.