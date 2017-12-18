FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets on Monday waived wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, parting ways with the veteran wide receiver who was on his second tour with the franchise.

Last week, Kerley came off a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on perform-enhancing drugs. The Jets had a roster exemption for Kerley over the past week, but facing a Monday afternoon deadline to activate him, the team elected instead to cut him.

Kerley returned to the Jets this season on a one-year deal. In eight games, he had 22 receptions for 217 yards with one touchdown.

He played for New York from 2011-15 before signing as an unrestricted free agent with the Detroit Lions in March 2016. The Lions traded him five months later to the San Francisco 49ers, for whom he led in receiving last season. The 49ers, however, cut him in March.

After he tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, Kerley released a statement insisting, “I have never used steroids in my life” and, ” I fully intend to investigate this matter until I am able to figure out what caused the positive test, because I know that I have done nothing wrong.”

When the 29-year-old wide receiver returned to the Jets’ facility last week, Kerley told reporters he didn’t have time to investigate. He maintained his innocence and joked that a ghost could to be blame.

“There’s a lot of ghosts around here,” he told NJ.com. “Maybe a ghost put it in me. I don’t know. You know the Ghost of Christmas Past?”

In his combined six seasons with the Jets, Kerley had 204 receptions for 2,442 yards and 10 TDs.