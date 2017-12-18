NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Although it’s been said many times many ways, a new poll shows “Merry Christmas” remains the top holiday greeting among Americans.
“Christmas is on everybody’s tongue,” said Patrick Murray, the Director of the Monmouth University Poll Institute. “Supposedly a war against Christmas but 67 percent say that at this time of year ‘Merry Christmas’ is the greeting that they tend to use.”
Twenty-five percent of those polled say “Happy Holidays,” and in third place with 4 percent is those who don’t say any holiday greeting at all.
The poll also asked Americans their favorite animated holiday special.
“Rudolph gets 32 percent of the vote, Charlie Brown gets 25 percent, the Grinch comes in third at 14 and Frosty the Snowman at 12,” Murray said.
The poll was conducted by telephone from Dec. 10 to 12, 2017 among a random sample of 806 adults in the United States. The margin of error of is +/- 3.5 percent.
To strangers I say Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
I had again a wonderful experience with the men who collect my trash.
I gave the driver and the two collectors an Christmas Card along with a nice new $10 dollar bill. The didn’t know what was inside the envelope, but each one was very thankful. One of the men, a young guy, gave me a big hug.
That made my week.