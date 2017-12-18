NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A City Council committee has unanimously passed a bill that would make sidewalks safer from potential terrorist attacks.

Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez believes installing more pedestrian bollards could prevent deadly vehicle attacks like the one on Halloween that left eight people dead and 11 others injures on a West Side bike path.

“I want to be sure that our sidewalks are safe,” Rodriguez said. “Our society changed after 9/11; it is always a matter of time when we can be hit. This is a matter of time, we are against the clock.”

NYC Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez wants installation of more bollards to prevent terror attacks. Bill would provide oversight of plans. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/zkQXVjTylZ — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) December 18, 2017

The bill calls for the city to report on the installation of new bollards and would help determine where protection is needed.

“Mandating DOT to do a yearly report on where are we installing bollards in New York City,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez wants schools and theaters to be protected first.

“I believe that we need to be more aggressive in installing more bollards,” Rodriguez said. “It doesn’t make sense that the theaters on 42nd Street between Eighth and Seventh avenues are not protected with pedestrians bollards.”

Council member James Vacca said reports aren’t enough, they need action.

“Prior to the report there has to be oversight to make sure that this is a work in progress,” Vacca said.