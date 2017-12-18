LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — British police have detained a man after a “disturbance” at a Royal Air Force base used by the U.S. Air Force.

Suffolk Police said American service personnel fired shots during Monday’s incident at the RAF Mildenhall base, located 80 miles north of London, before the man was arrested. They say the man suffered cuts and bruises and was taken into custody “on suspicion of criminal trespass.”

No one else was injured in the incident.

It was not immediately clear what the nature of the incident was, but British media reported that a man allegedly tried to break into the facility.

Staff Sgt. Rachelle Coleman, a spokeswoman for U.S. Air Force Europe, said a lockdown imposed at the base has been lifted.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area around the base.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area around RAF Mildenhall for the time being. More to follow shortly. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) December 18, 2017

The air base was scouted out in 2015 by an Islamic extremist who eventually received a life sentence for plotting an attack against U.S. military personnel.

Junead Khan was tried for using his job as a delivery driver to study RAF Mildenhall. A jury convicted him last year of planning to travel to Syria as a support of the Islamic State group and preparing possible attacks at Mildenhall and a second English base, RAF Lakenheath.

Monday’s incident is not being treated as terrorism.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)