YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A no-good Grinch is stealing gifts meant for less fortunate kids children.

Police in Westchester County say the thief is taking the toys right out of donation boxes.

One of them, once filled to the brim with brand new toys, sat empty Monday afternoon.

“You’ve taken away from children and that’s sad,” Steve Topilnycky from Toys for Tots told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

The Modell’s on Central Avenue in Yonkers was one of two pick up locations robbed of all its toys last week. Topilnycky says the heartless thief had plans to take more.

“We got tipped off by Toys “R” Us that someone tried to pick up their collection,” he said. “They called me to see if I had sent someone over to pick it up and obviously I had not.”

That’s when he checked in with other locations and realized the thief had tried to rob six other pickup spots.

“It’s just mind boggling their train of thought this time of year and just taking from needy children or anyone,” coat donor Albert Menzer said. “It’s just sad.”

Topilnycky said it happened fast. The thief walked into the store, told a manager he was with Toys “R” Us, grabbed all of the toys, and drove off.

It robbed some children of joy on Christmas, and some Toys for Tots volunteers of their time.

“It’s disgusting this time of year to be taking toys,” donor Jackie Lipson said.

The whole ordeal has forced other locations to be extra vigilant. Lipson said she’s checking volunteer credentials when they come to pick up.

In the end, the Westchester toy bandit may have gotten away with close to 50 gifts. Police haven’t released whether they’ve made any arrests.

Last year, the Westchester County Toys for Tots helped almost 16,000 children with nearly 52,000 toys.