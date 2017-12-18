Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry Recco had their hands full to open the work week following a very eventful NFL Sunday, which was marred by another controversial non-catch. This one helped the Patriots top the Steelers in a pivotal AFC matchup.
We also had the Jets, who, according to Boomer, have the worst quarterback situation in the entire NFL, and the Giants, who lost to Nick Foles and the Eagles despite a throwback effort from Eli Manning.
Have a listen above.
