By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

There was plenty for Chris Lopresti to get to Monday morning, but it was a postgame sound bite from Ben Roethlisberger following the Steelers’ agonizing loss to the Patriots that stole the update spotlight.

It also had Boomer questioning the future Hall of Famer.

“C-Lo” also got into the situation with the Jets after the Bryce Petty-led offensive stumbled through a 31-19 loss in New Orleans, and the Giants in the wake of the 434-yard passing effort from Eli Manning in their 34-29 loss to visiting Philadelphia.

There was all that, and more. Have a listen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch