Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
There was plenty for Chris Lopresti to get to Monday morning, but it was a postgame sound bite from Ben Roethlisberger following the Steelers’ agonizing loss to the Patriots that stole the update spotlight.
It also had Boomer questioning the future Hall of Famer.
“C-Lo” also got into the situation with the Jets after the Bryce Petty-led offensive stumbled through a 31-19 loss in New Orleans, and the Giants in the wake of the 434-yard passing effort from Eli Manning in their 34-29 loss to visiting Philadelphia.
There was all that, and more. Have a listen.
Comments
Boomer EsiasonMore from Boomer Esiason