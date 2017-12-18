Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Al Dukes grilling Boomer about who he thinks would be a good fit to be the Giants’ next head coach.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
With losses by the NFL locals and all sorts of controversy in Pittsburgh on Sunday, there was an awful lot of football to talk about. Boomer and Jerry Recco were more than up to the task.
The guys got into plenty on the Jets and Giants and bounced around the NFL, including reaction to what was a wild ending to the Patriots-Steelers game.
They also discussed Carmelo Anthony’s return to Madison Square Garden, which went quite well for the Knicks.
