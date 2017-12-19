By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a chilly start in spots this morning, we’ll have some rather mild temps for this time of year! Expect clearing skies with temps reaching the upper 40s and low 50s…more appropriate for late March!

It will get a bit breezy this evening and especially overnight as a cold front moves through, so the warmth will be short lived. Temps overnight will bottom out in the 20s & 30s, with a wind chill in the teens & 20s for many spots. Wednesday is a sunny but colder & breezy day with temps about 10 degrees colder…upper 30s & low 40s.

Thursday marks the start of the Winter Solstice at 11:28 AM and it’ll be properly cold…temps only reach the mid 30s which is a bit below normal…then expect another boost in temps to round out the week – stay tuned for that!