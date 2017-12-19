It’s time to celebrate the holidays with a cocktail in New York City! From not-so-traditional eggnog to a drink made with Brussels sprouts, here are five cocktails not to be missed.

Chocolate Fudge Martini at The Skylark

The Skylark

200 W. 39th St., 30th Fl.

New York, NY 10018

212-257-4577

theskylarknyc.com

Take things up a notch this holiday season with fancy holiday cocktail from Manhattan from The Skylark. Their Chocolate Fudge Martini is perfect someone with a sweet tooth. It’s created using Tito’s Vodka, mint leaves, and Prichard’s Chocolate Fudge Liquor so it’s both potent and sexy. They’re also offering the Grape & Thyme French which is and herby thrill. It’s made with Beefeater Gin, lemon juice, green grapes, thyme simple syrup, and a champagne float. Now that’s setting the bar high. Come try it for yourself while they’re still on their seasonal menu.

Home for the Holidays at The Wayland

The Wayland

700 E. 9th St.

New York, NY 10009

212-777-7022

If you’re in the mood for a little tequila this holiday season then grab a seat at The Wayland. Mixologist Pete Canny is making a delicious Home for the Holidays cocktail that will make you fell all warm and cozy inside. It’s made with Patron Silver, lemon juice, Allspice syrup, cocchi Americano, egg white, and silver luster dust. This mixture of happiness is then topped with a miniature gingerbread house. If that doesn’t make you smile then you’re just a Scrooge!

Macallan Maple Old Fashioned Cocktail at Goodnight Sonny

Goodnight Sonny

134 First Ave.

New York, NY

646-692-3254

goodnightsonnynyc.com

If you’re a fan of Macallan scotch whisky then you’ll probably enjoy James Frankhouse’ Maple Old Fashioned Cocktail over at Goodnight Sonny. He uses Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old and combines it with a fig rosemary maple syrup, a few dashes of Angostura Bitters, and two dashes of orange bitters to create a twist on a classic order. It’s served in a rocks glass with an ice ball and garnished with a sprig of rosemary and a few peels of lemon and orange. It’s herbal base mixed with the smooth taste of Macallan can’t be beat this holiday season.

Warm Drinks and Egg Nog at Donner + Blitzen’s Reindeer Lounge

Donner + Blitzen’s Reindeer Lounge

197 3rd St

New York, NY 10009

212-254-9184

www.reindeerlounge.com

Grab your friends and park it at the Donner + Blitzen’s Reindeer Lounge in the East Village. This Christmas-everything pop up bar is only open until New Year’s Day so make sure to try as many of their festive cocktails as possible. We suggest starting out with something warm like their Festivus Mulled Wine, made with red wine, brandy, cider, and spices or the Ski Lift, which is perfect for the chocolate lover because it’s made with hot chocolate, malt, whiskey, and topped with mini marshmallows. But if you’ve come for eggnog, we suggest the Nog-Gonna Make It To Work Tomorrow – a simple combination of eggnog, orgeat, and aged rum. Hurry up and get a taste before Donner, Blitzen, and the rest of the pack head back to the North Pole

Ultra Violet Rain at Delilah NYC

Delilah NYC

155 Rivington St.

New York, NY 10003

212-777-2520

delilahnyc.com

Jägermeister drinkers will definitely want to head over to Delilah NYC. Now through New Years, drinkers can indulge in a pretty Ultra Violet Rain cocktail. This special concoction is made with Jägermeister and Red Brussel Sprout Extract (yes, you read that right), Champagne, vodka, fresh lemon juice, and ginger syrup. Sound enticing? You can recreate it at home as long as you have the ingredients below as well as a shaker, a pan, and a coupe glass. Recipe below.

Ultra Violet Rain (created by Rael Petit)

2 oz Jägermeister and Red Brussels Sprout Extract

1 oz Champagne

½ oz Vodka

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz Ginger Syrup

Directions: Build lemon juice, ginger syrup, and vodka into shaker. Shake and strain into coupe glass. Top with champagne. Float Jägermeister and red Brussels sprout extract on the top of the drink. When combined with the citrus, the extract changes from blue to ultra violet.

Red Brussel Sprout and Jägermeister Extract: In a pan, place two lbs of red Brussels sprouts and 100 mL of water and cook on high for 15 minutes. Place into another container and top with saran wrap. Let sit for a half hour. Strain out the water. Add one tablespoon of baking soda and that will turn the water from purple to blue. Add 80 mL of water mix with 40 mL of Jägermeister. Put the container in the freezer.

