ROME (CBSNewYork/CBS Boston) — Cardinal Bernard Francis Law, the controversial former leader of the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, died Wednesday in Rome.

Cheryl Fiandaca of WBZ-TV, CBS4 in Boston reported Law died at a hospital in Rome after a long illness. He was 86 years old.

MORE FROM CBS BOSTON

Law’s soft-spoken leadership style won over Boston Catholics, as he took a firm stance on church teachings, such as the fight against legalized abortion. But he also became a voice against injustice.

Law was a Vatican favorite, traveling to Cuba several times on behalf of Pope John Paul II. He brought pilgrims to the Auschwitz concentration camp and visited people devastated by the Mexico City earthquake in 1985.

But it was the horrific priest sexual abuse scandal here at home that destroyed him, creating a profound anger towards the cardinal and the church.

Hundreds of people came forward saying they were abused by priests, priests that in some cases were moved from parish to parish, allowing them to repeat the violations that had come before.

“I did assign priests who had committed sexual abuse,” Law said in a public apology in November 2002.

The church paid millions to settle abuse claims, but Law hung on, refusing to resign as Boston’s archbishop.

Still the pressure mounted, legally and from the parishes.

Fifty priests signed a letter asking Law to leave, demanding new leadership. It ended on December 16, 2002.

“The most effective way that I might to serve the church at this moment is to resign,” he announced that day in a news conference broadcast on live television across the region.

Law spent the rest of his life primarily in Rome as head of the Basilica of St. Mary Major, until 2011 when, some say, he was forced to retire, forever the face of a scandal that damaged lives and the church, inflicting wounds that have still not healed. “I acknowledge my own responsibility for decisions which led to intense suffering. I would also ask forgiveness,” he said in November 2002.

Funeral services for Law will be held in Rome where he will also be buried.