9-year-old Noelle got the surprise of her life when her mom Tequilla Miller surprised her with a trip to Disneyland for the Thanksgiving holiday. Noelle was left without words when she read the note her mom put on the back of a Minnie Mouse doll.

The big reveal came as Noelle posed in front of the family Christmas tree for a photo her mother said would be for their holiday card, just before packing to “spend the weekend at grandma’s” — but Miller had a much bigger trip planned.

Miller tells 1010 WINS that as a single mom, it wasn’t easy saving up the money for the vacation. She added that being a victim of domestic violence and homelessness in the past, it has taken a few years to finally get their lives on track.

Miller began her own childcare business while also working full time to be able to afford the trip.

“I knew I needed to do something, so I started a business out of my apartment doing childcare while still working full-time and going to school online,” Miller explains. “I started saving money and was told about Get-Away-Today,” a service that offers discounted vacation packages. “I did some research and before I knew it I had booked our Disneyland vacation and was making monthly payments, thanks to the additional income my business brought in.”

Although she was speechless in the video, Miller says little Noelle was incredibly grateful for her dream come true.

“I’m always posting videos of her or interesting conversations we have had. I knew her reaction was going to be priceless, but I was actually caught off guard when she went speechless. I didn’t know how to respond!

“For about 6 months I kept the secret that we would be going to Disneyland for Thanksgiving. I told her that she had a big Christmas surprise coming. I think she thought I was building her something.”

The experience has strengthened the already unbreakable bond between this mother and daughter. Miller says Noelle knows that her mother does the best she can for her family. “She would always say that she hoped I could get married again so that I didn’t have to work so hard,” Miller admits. “She would also pray every day before I drop her off at school that God would help me to have a good day at work so that I could make enough money for things that we need AND the things that we want.”

“During the trip, she was so happy, Says Miller. “I have never seen her so happy and grateful. It was a dream come true for me to finally be able to do something special for her. We have a very special bond and going on that trip made us even closer. I am so thankful.”

