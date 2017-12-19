NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot to death early Tuesday morning outside of a bar near Times Square.
It happened just before 4 a.m. outside Tonic Bar in the area of West 49th Street and Seventh Avenue.
The NYPD said two men who knew each other had been arguing about something during the night when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired a shot, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.
Police said the victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the head. A woman not connected to either of the men said she tried to keep the victim alive.
“I’m covered in blood. My arms and hands were covered in blood,” she told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck. “I had him in my arms. I was also trying to help the woman whoever was with him, I don’t know what relation she was to him, but take his pulse, I tried to start CPR but she was still all over him, trying to hold him.”
The man was then taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died, police said.
The suspect took off.
