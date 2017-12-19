By John Schweibacher

The Devils are off to a very good start on their season-high, six-game homestand.

New Jersey has outscored opponents 10-5 so far in winning the first two games.

Miles Wood and Stefan Noesen each scored twice in a 5-3 come-from-behind win over Anaheim on Monday night.

Wood has nine goals this season, and leads the Devils with three multi-goal games, including a hat trick at Chicago on Nov. 12 and a two-goal game at Toronto back on Oct, 11.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Wood is now tied with Teuvo Teravainen of the Carolina Hurricanes for the most multi-goal games this season among NHL players who have scored fewer than 10 goals.

Ex-Devil Adam Henrique had a highlight-reel goal to go along with an assist in his first game against his former club.

Henrique, who had a goal and two assists for New Jersey on Nov. 20 against Minnesota, became the first player with at least one goal and one assist in games both for and against the Devils in the same season since Jaromir Jagr did it for Florida back on April 11, 2015.

Brian Boyle scored his 100th and 101st career goals and added an assist as the Devils beat the Stars, 5-2, on Friday at Prudential Center.

The last Devils player to have at least two goals and one assist in a regular season game against the Stars was Steve Thomas in a 7-2 win at the Meadowlands on Jan. 14, 1996.

Petr Sykora and Jason Arnott each had two goals and two assists against Dallas in New Jersey’s 7-3 victory in Game 1 of the 2000 Stanley Cup Final.

Cory Schneider stopped 29 shots in the win on Friday, the back end of his first pair of back-to-back starts this season. Schneider is now 10-9-4 with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in 24 career games, including 23 starts, with no days of rest between outings.

Here is how those numbers compare to Schneider’s games with at least one day off between appearances:

— 0 days of rest: 10-9-4, 2.10 GAA, .929 save %, 2 shutouts

— 1 day of rest 37-31-13, 2.45, .920, 5

— 2 days of rest: 25-31-13, 2.35, .916, 3

— 3-plus days of rest: 31-33-11, 2.32, .918, 5

The Devils lost to the Canadiens, 2-1 in overtime on Thursday in Montreal. Tomas Plekanec ended a 17-game goal drought by scoring the winner for the hosts.

It marked the fourth time in club history the Devils lost a regular season game in overtime on the road to the Habs:

— 12/14/17; Canadiens, 2-1; Tomas Plekanec GWG

— 1/27/13; Canadiens, 4-3; Andrei Markov

— 2/24/00; Canadiens, 3-2; Benoit Brunet

— 11/4/91; Canadiens, 3-2; Mike Keane

New Jersey has won just two of its last 10 games against Montreal (2-5-3). The Devils’ last regulation victory over the Canadiens came on Jan. 20, 2014, a 4-1 decision in Montreal.

The longest winless streak against the Canadiens in franchise history is 16 games, an 0-15-1 stretch by Kansas City and Colorado from Dec. 13, 1975-Nov. 15, 1979.

Taylor Hall scored twice before leaving with a lower-body injury in the third period, as the Devils ended the Los Angeles’ Kings’ eight-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory last Tuesday in Newark.

Hall has now had six multi-goal games in his two seasons with New Jersey, with five of them coming on home ice.

As the Elias Sports Bureau noted, all other Devils players combined have recorded eight multi-goal games at Prudential Center over the last two seasons, but no one other than Hall has more than one.

Brian Gibbons closed out the win for New Jersey with 11 seconds left, netting his third short-handed goal of the season. Excluding empty-net goals, Gibbons’ tally was the latest shorty ever by the Devils in a game.

Back on Jan. 7, 2014, Michael Ryder scored a short-handed goal against Philadelphia at 19:30 of the third period. The Devils would go on to lose, 3-2.

Plus/Minus

Plus: Captain America. Joey Anderson, New Jersey’s third-round selection in the 2016 Draft, will serve as captain of the 2018 U.S. National Junior Team that will compete at the World Junior Championships, beginning Dec. 26 in Buffalo.

Minus: Injuries. Kyle Palmieri returned to the Devils’ lineup on Monday after missing 12 games with a broken foot. The right wing has played in just 14 of New Jersey’s 33 games this season.