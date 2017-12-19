NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –The city council has passed a bill to install more barricades to protect pedestrians.
After May’s terrifying incident where a man was driving through Times Square, mowing down pedestrians, and killing one of them the issue of more bollards was proposed.
The idea accelerated after a lower Manhattan terror attack killed eight people on Halloween.
New Yorkers told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck they believe the bollards will protect them.
“Yeah, some corners it gets a little crazy, so yeah, I’m for it,” one woman said.
“Yeah sometimes, yeah because of the terrorist attack, I do (feel vulnerable),” another woman added.
The city’s goal going forward is to make very vulnerable pedestrians much less so.