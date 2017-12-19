DUPONT, Wash. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal officials say an Amtrak train was speeding at nearly three times the posted limit when it derailed off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.

Bella Dinh-Zarr, a National Transportation Safety Board member, said at a Monday night news conference that information from the event data recorder in the rear locomotive showed the train was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone when it derailed.

“Why was a train traveling 80 mph in a 30 mph zone? The answer is, it’s too early to tell,” Dinh-Zarr said.

Authorities said there were 80 passengers and five on-duty crew members on board when it derailed and pulled 13 cars off the tracks, some cars tumbling onto the roadway of Interstate 5 below.

“The train just started to, seemed like, go off on its side and then all of the sudden it went dark and stuff started flying around,” said passenger Anthony Raimondi.

“Everything started turning and I held onto my laptop for dear life,” said passenger Adrian Thompson. “People were screaming. It was crazy.”

Authorities said there were three confirmed deaths. More than 70 people were taken for medical care — including 10 with serious injuries.

Dispatch audio also indicated that the engineer survived with bleeding from the head and both eyes swollen shut.

“I’m still figuring that out. We’ve got cars everywhere and down onto the highway,” he tells the dispatcher, who asks if everyone is OK.

This was the first trip of a new train line between Seattle and Portland. Some local officials had expressed concern, warning about turning a freight rail into a high speed passenger rail but the tracks had been upgraded so officials were not concerned about derailment.

Positive train control — the technology that can slow or stop a speeding train — wasn’t in use on this stretch of track, according to Amtrak President Richard Anderson.

