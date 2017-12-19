NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — He may be loading up his sleigh, but Santa took a little time to pay a surprise visit to some children at a Long Island hospital Tuesday.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, Northwell Health Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park used some virtual technology to bring Santa right to some recovering youngsters.

There were big smiles and excitement at the hospital, as children being treated there, along with their parents, enjoyed a special visit from Jolly ol’ St. Nick right there on a monitor in their playroom.

“So instead of having to go all the way to the North Pole to see Santa, we used our iPad to Skype with Santa so that all the kids would see him virtually,” said Patricia Ottaviano of Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

As always, Santa knew exactly what young Declan wanted – a monster truck. And he had an equally delightful present for Pablo.

“I think Pablo, on the list I have, is looking for a toy car or truck,” said Santa, of the North Pole.

Ol’ Kris Kringle’s virtual stop brought joy not only to the children, but to their parents as well.

“It helps with healing, I think, when a child has surgery – because of the trauma and pain,” said Brian Adams, whose son, Derrick, is a patient at the hospital.

The Adams family knows that well. They have been in and out of the hospital with Derrick, who has undergone several surgeries to correct a cleft palate.

His parents said the 20-month-old will get his dream gift of a drum set come Christmas Day.

Keyshaun Rowe, 10, is also a budding musician – strumming away on a guitar despite having undergone extensive treatment for a badly infected finger.

“Could you give me a guitar and a phone?” Keyshaun asked Santa.

“Ah, guitars are always good. There are so many styles,” Santa replied.

On behalf of everyone, Keyshaun offered Santa a big virtual hug before he waved goodbye. But of course, Santa returns for children everywhere on his trip around the world.

And he proved that despite being hundreds of years old, he is completely up on modern technology.