NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “We may not be alone.”
So says a former Pentagon official who headed up a program to research UFOs.
Luis Elizondo told CNN he believes there is ‘very compelling evidence’ that there’s someone else out there.
As 1010 WINS’ John Montone reported, it’s based on pilots’ observation of aircraft flying and maneuvering in ways that defy the laws of aerodynamics.
WINS’ favorite street rapper Squala Orphan that means it’s time to rhyme.
“Squala Orphan got a little green pen, I don’t think we’re being invaded by little green men,” he said.
Neither does Khalia the cabbie.
“I look way up, I don’t see nothing,” he said.