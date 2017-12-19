Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
With Tuesday morning came another informative and entertaining update, courtesy of the wildly talented Chris Lopresti.
Jerry Recco’s protege touched on all the major sports, starting with the Knicks, who suffered a bad 109-91 loss in Charlotte. Later, he discussed Kobe Bryant’s number(s) retirement ceremony with the Lakers, and the NFL suspending Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis.
“C-Lo” also talked a little Devils, after they spoiled Adam Henrique’s return to Newark, and the Falcons’ win over Buccaneers.
