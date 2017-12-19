By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Jerry Recco figured Boomer would want to get things started Tuesday with the Knicks, after their road woes continued in Charlotte on Monday night with a 109-91 loss.

And it turned out Jerry was right.

Boomer vented about the hapless effort from Jeff Hornacek’s team, which was once again without Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Later, the guys commented on the Carolina Panthers ownership situation and Marc Cuban’s view from afar.

Boomer and Jerry also chimed in on Muhammad Wilkerson, who has possibly played his last down with the Jets, and executive producer extraordinaire Al Dukes shared his desire to run things (on a much higher level).

