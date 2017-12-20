NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — AAA says New York City will see the worst traffic of the holiday season on Wednesday and Thursday.
The agency says the city will have the worst congestion in the nation with drivers seeing travel times triple between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. as evening commuters mix with holiday traffic.
Security has also been tightened at spots around the city. Cars being randomly stopped and searched at the RFK Bridge heading into Manhattan.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it’s pro-active response after two terror attacks on the city in the last six weeks.
“I want to make sure that when the public sees this activity, that they’re not alarmed. We don’t have any information that has caused us to increase security. This is just out of an abundance of caution,” Cuomo said Tuesday.
AAA says 107.3 million Americans will travel between Saturday and New Year’s Day, the highest on record and a 3.1 percent increase from last year.