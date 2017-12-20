GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The woman who admitted causing her fiancé’s death by removing a plug from his kayak before a Hudson River outing is being released from prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Angelika Graswald was sentenced in November to the maximum 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison.

She had been in jail since her arrest in April of 2015, making her eligible for release due to time already served.

Graswald will be granted conditional, supervised release Thursday, according to the Department of Corrections.

Graswald was set to stand trial on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of 46-year-old Vincent Viafore, of Poughkeepsie, who drowned while the couple was kayaking.

She surprised the court by pleading guilty last summer to the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors said she did it for his $250,000 life insurance policy.

Graswald could be deported back to her native Latvia.

