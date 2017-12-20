Filed Under:Brooklyn, Carol D'Auria, gang-related shooting, Trinitarios gang, Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police believe a shooting that left one man dead and another injured overnight in Brooklyn was gang related.

The victims, ages 19 and 20, were standing in front of 160 Havemeyer St. in Williamsburg  just after midnight Wednesday when they were approached by two other men who opened fire and then fled, possibly in a white sedan, police said.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and back. He died at the hospital.

The other victim was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

Police said the victims are believed to be members of the violent, fast-growing Trinitarios gang whose members are primarily from the Dominican Republic, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported. It was formed in the early 1980s in the prison system.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

