CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc., Hazel Sanchez, Lake Grove, Local TV, People With Disabilities, Toys R Us

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people with disabilities on Long Island were treated to a special shopping spree Wednesday, all thanks to an anonymous donor.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, any child or kid at heart would want to roam free through a toy store – fulfilling their Chanukah or Christmas wishes? That dream came true for dozens of special needs people who got to roam the aisles at a Toys ‘R’ Us in Lake Grove, Long Island. Among them was Angelina Bosconi.

She got twin baby dolls and was thrilled.

“It’s awesome to be part of this great organization, and the amount of people that they’re going to help,” said Toys ‘R’ Us manager Adam Zaslow.

The nonprofit group Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc., also known as FREE, was treating more than 100 of their clients to the shopping spree Wednesday. It was an amazing gift mad possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor.

“He’s donating $25,000 to the individuals we support, and helping them go out and buy their own presents,” said Anu Arnold of FREE. “They get to pick what they want. They get to make the choices and then get to open them on Christmas morning — that they might not have had before.”

“I like getting presents,” said gift recipient Lauren Sissons, who added that the opportunity to pick her own presents was “awesome.”

The holidays are difficult for Brian Fisher, 26, who lost his mother last year. The shopping trip raised his spirit.

“I really got what I wanted, and I’m really thankful, and I’m really happy for what I got — thank you so much,” he said.

But the shoppers knew the day was not about receiving – as Bosconi made clear.

She said she was picking out “stuff for my brother, John – because I love him.”

The reason of the season does not get any purer than that.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch