1010 WINS-Allen and Ann have lived long, incredible lives apart — but after meeting only two months ago, they’re ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

The elderly couple fell in love at the Brookdale Senior Living Center in Tennessee and immediately wanted to make their relationship official. What better place to do it than the place where they first met?

Just seeing the way the lovebirds talk to each other, it’s clear they are very much in love.

We guess it’s true what they say — when you know you know, and Allen and Ann really just knew it!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

