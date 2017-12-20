WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Senate Republicans passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than three decades in an overnight vote, setting the stage for a final House vote on Wednesday.

After a long night of debate, Vice President Mike Pence announced the final vote count in the Senate just after 12:30 a.m.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is passed,” Pence said.

The Senate vote was 51-48 with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed. The House passed the bill earlier Tuesday, but the Senate had to make minor changes so the bill would comply with Senate budget rules.

Soon after the Senate vote, President Donald Trump tweeted in part: “The United States Senate just passed the biggest in history Tax Cut and Reform Bill.”

The United States Senate just passed the biggest in history Tax Cut and Reform Bill. Terrible Individual Mandate (ObamaCare)Repealed. Goes to the House tomorrow morning for final vote. If approved, there will be a News Conference at The White House at approximately 1:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

The Senate’s version did not get the support of any Democrats.

“I’m a little surprised Democrats all decided to voting against middle-class tax relief and making American businesses more competitive,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer (D-New York) described the bill as hasty and reckless.

“After only a few months of frantic, backroom negotiations by only one party, we are left with a product as sloppy and as partisan as the process used to draft it,” he said.

The tax cuts total nearly $1.5 trillion over the next decade and would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.

Independent studies find that most taxpayers will save anywhere from $60 to $51,000 next year depending on their income. But by 2027, 53 percent of taxpayers will pay more than before while savings for the very wealthy will continue to increase.

“The far right architects of this tax plan are going to be coming for your social security and Medicare before you take your Christmas tree down,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon).

If the amended bill passes the House Wednesday, Trump said he’ll have a news conference at the White House later in the afternoon.

