Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, TSA, U.S. Bureau Of Transportation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re flying out of town for the holidays, you can beat the rush by leaving Wednesday or Thursday.

That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation.

They predict most people will be heading to the airports Friday and Saturday.

“I am going home to surprise my family,” Daniella Britton said, “No one knows I’m coming.”

Expectations were mounting as the holiday draws near, and some were surprised that curbside drop-off was already such a zoo.

SWAT teams were more visible, and reassuring to air travelers who were rushing home to be with loved ones.

Some said they used to travel Christmas Day to save money, but this year it wasn’t necessarily cheaper.

Amid the luggage were some wrapped packages that TSA let through security.

The TSA does reserve the right to open gifts and that, along with so many novice, unseasoned travelers who packed things like lithium batteries and aerosol cans, cause long waits.

The Vacalumas were back home. They never made it to Equador.

“We were on stand by for three or four days,” they said.

Their vacation turned into a stay at the Atlanta Airport when it lost power.

“I think my dad’s going to take me hunting, and we will go skiing. I’m excited for it,” one traveler said.

Remember to keep your cool if things go unexpectedly wrong — in line or when making connections — airline workers have a choice to help the naughty and the nice.

