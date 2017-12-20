ANKARA, Turkey (CBSNewYork/AP) — Prosecutors in Turkey are seeking more than four years in prison for Knicks player Enes Kanter on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s state-run news agency reported.

Anadolu Agency said an indictment prepared by the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office accuses the NBA center of insulting the president in a series of tweets he posted in May and June 2016.

Kanter, who is in the United States, would be tried in absentia. He has said he plans to seek U.S. citizenship.

The player is a vocal supporter of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric blamed by Turkey for last year’s failed military coup.

Kanter has long been a critic of Erdogan, whom he has likened to Adolf Hitler on multiple occasions. Kanter contends, among other things, that the coup attempt was actually staged by the Erdogan-led government.

“I call it the fake coup attempt,” Kanter told American reporters in May. “Last year, they did a fake coup attempt themselves, so they can control everything. So right now, the Erdogan government is controlling the army, controlling the police, controlling judges, controlling journalists, everything.”

Kanter was detained in Romania on May 20 because his Turkish passport was canceled. He said he was able to return to the United States after American officials intervened. A week later, Kanter said the Turkish government arrested his father.

Kanter said he has received many death threats for criticizing the government.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)