NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eleven tourists and their guide were killed and about 20 other people were hurt after a bus overturned Tuesday in Eastern Mexico.
The bus was taking cruise ship passengers to see Mayan ruins when it flipped over on a narrow two-lane road shortly after 9 a.m.
Royal Caribbean Cruises confirms that passengers from two of its ships — the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas — were involved.
Mexican officials said seven Americans were among the injured.
A child was among those killed in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.