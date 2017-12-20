Filed Under:Local TV, Mexico bus crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eleven tourists and their guide were killed and about 20 other people were hurt after a bus overturned Tuesday in Eastern Mexico.

The bus was taking cruise ship passengers to see Mayan ruins when it flipped over on a narrow two-lane road shortly after 9 a.m.

Royal Caribbean Cruises confirms that passengers from two of its ships — the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas — were involved.

Mexican officials said seven Americans were among the injured.

A child was among those killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch