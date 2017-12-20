CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Five accused MS-13 gang members faced a judge Wednesday, on accusations that they planned to kill a rival gang member.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the suspects were handcuffed and wearing jumpsuits as they appeared in court in Suffolk County. They also have Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds against them.
They are accused of trying to kidnap and kill a Brentwood teenager.
Some of the defendants made written admissions to the crime, but all pleaded not guilty. A prosecutor said inside the van the five were in, investigators found a knife, a bat, duct tape, and a tarp.
But the attorney for the lone female defendant – Liliana Villanueva, 17 – said her client thought the five were going to look for jobs, not to try to kill someone.
“She was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said attorney Mary Beth Abbott.
Most of the defendants were held on $1 million bond.