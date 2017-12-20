Filed Under:Carol D'Auria, Congestion pricing, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Local TV, MTA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The governor says it’s all about options, either lawmakers will vote to fund the MTA, or hit riders with a fare hike.

Governor Cuomo said the ball is in the legislature’s court.

He believes the senate and assembly have to give the MTA more money, or there will be a fare hike.

“If they don’t pass a law funding the MTA, then they are defacto voting for a fare increase,” Cuomo said.

So what should they do?

Cuomo believes congestion pricing is the way to go. It will give the MTA more money and ease traffic by charging motorists more to drive into Manhattan.

Commuter Nadia said she doesn’t think either one is an acceptable option.

“Everything is expensive as it is. We don’t need to jack it up right now,” she said.

 

