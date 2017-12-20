1010 WINS– This dog can do a lot more than just sit, roll over, and play dead — Buddy Mercury has the gift of song!
This endearing Beagle/Basset Hound mix loves to play the piano and sing, and he’s not half bad! Buddy was adopted in 2016 by Laurie and Glen Wolfe from New York and began to take interest in their piano after seeing Laurie play.
Laurie thinks Buddy has surpassed her skill level by now; the three-year-old rescue pup, who was adopted from Happy Tails Dog Rescue in the Spring of last year, really puts his heart and soul into each piece. While most dogs howl at the moon, Buddy just loves to howl out a tune.
Aside from Buddy Mercury’s adorable ‘Dark Concerto’ which you can watch in full below, Buddy also has a few other tricks up his slee…. um, leash?
Laurie told 1010 WINS “Buddy Mercury” was featured on America’s Funniest Home Videos in Spring of 2017, and she says he’s interested in pursuing additional opportunities, (knock, knock, Jimmy Fallon!)
Follow along with Buddy’s fantastic travels on Instagram.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana