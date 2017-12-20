1010 WINS– Santa Claus started his Christmas visits a little early this year for a very important reason.
Jolly old Saint Nick stopped by the Hurley Medical Center NICU in Flint, Michigan to wish twenty preemies a very merry first Christmas.
While many families are forced to spend their holidays in the hospital, Santa’s visit proves to be a great way to brighten everyone’s day.
The hospital even printed the photos of Santa with each child as a keepsake for the families — and all of the images are beyond magical.
Santa’s photoshoot with the hospital’s tiniest patients may be his greatest Christmas present yet.
View even more photos from Santa’s visit HERE.
Hurley Medical Center is the Flint region’s only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Each year close to 1,000 babies are born prematurely or critically ill, either at Hurley Medical Center or in the surrounding area. For the best chance of survival, these fragile lives require the expert, highly-specialized critical care available only from Hurley Medical Center’s Level III NICU.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana