By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Chris Lopresti was ready to deliver his Wednesday morning update and expected a happy and cheerful Boomer, but that was simply not to be.

The guys continued to talk about the Islanders’ potential return to Long Island, but Boomer didn’t have the opinion that many expected.

When “C-Lo” actually got to updating, he revealed that not all the news was good for the Isles on Tuesday, as they completely fell apart during a 6-3 loss to visiting Detroit. While all that was happening, the Rangers were handling their business against Anaheim, winning 4-1. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was exceptional, making 39 saves, and a surprise player grabbed Boomer’s attention.

Later, the fellas discussed the NBA and Derek Jeter facing the music in Miami.

Have a listen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch