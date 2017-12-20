Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Chris Lopresti was ready to deliver his Wednesday morning update and expected a happy and cheerful Boomer, but that was simply not to be.
The guys continued to talk about the Islanders’ potential return to Long Island, but Boomer didn’t have the opinion that many expected.
When “C-Lo” actually got to updating, he revealed that not all the news was good for the Isles on Tuesday, as they completely fell apart during a 6-3 loss to visiting Detroit. While all that was happening, the Rangers were handling their business against Anaheim, winning 4-1. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was exceptional, making 39 saves, and a surprise player grabbed Boomer’s attention.
Later, the fellas discussed the NBA and Derek Jeter facing the music in Miami.
Have a listen.