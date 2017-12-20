Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry Recco came out of the gates ready to go on Wednesday. The first thing on the agenda was a discussion about the Islanders reportedly winning the bid to develop the land at Belmont Park.
It appears they are coming home.
MORE: Islanders, Cuomo Expected To Announce Team’s Return To Long Island
Boomer offered his opinion on what Tuesday’s news means for the Islanders and their proposed new arena, and how it might impact impending free agent superstar John Tavares.
Jerry and Boomer went back and forth throughout the segment, offering different outlooks in terms of how Islanders fans should be reacting to the Belmont news.

