NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Yankees look to add another pitcher to their rotation, a new — and big — name has surfaced.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Bronx Bombers have expressed interest in free agent right-hander Yu Darvish.

Rosenthal reported that trade talks between the Yankees and Pirates involving 27-year-old right-hander Gerrit Cole have cooled off since the Winter Meetings. New York also has been linked to Detroit’s Michael Fulmer and Arizona’s Patrick Corbin, but no trade appears to be imminent on either front.

Darvish, who was traded from the Texas Rangers to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, would not cost the Yankees any prospects, but the four-time All-Star won’t come cheap. He is expected to command a multiyear deal that will pay him in the ballpark of $25 million annually.

Of course, the Yankees are not alone in their interest in the 31-year-old Japanese hurler. The Dodgers, Rangers, Cubs and Astros are also reportedly keen on Darvish.

Because Darvish did not spend all of last season with the Dodgers, Los Angeles could not tender him a qualifying offer, meaning whichever team signs him won’t have to cough up a first-round draft pick.

Darvish was 10-12 last season with a 3.86 ERA and 209 strikeouts. He, however, struggled mightily in the World Series, allowing nine runs over two starts, both in which he failed to get out of the second inning.

If the Yankees add Darvish, he’d join a rotation that already includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray and CC Sabathia.