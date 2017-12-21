1010 WINS- Our favorite hippo is more than ready for the holidays!
Fiona started celebrating her first Christmas a little early with an adorable surprise from the Cincinnati Zoo, where she currently lives.
While the actual present was for a photo shoot, the lovable animal was fed some of her favorite treats like crisp lettuce and yummy hay.
This little girl is growing up so fast, and will be celebrating her first birthday in January.
All we wanted was a hippopotamus for Christmas and we’re so lucky we got the adorable Fiona!
-Kayla Jardine