NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police late Thursday were searching for three men who attacked a bus driver in Canarsie, Brooklyn.
The incident happened around 12:18 a.m. Thursday on a B17 bus near Flatlands and Remsen avenues, police said.
Three men got on the bus and began to quarrel with the 58-year-old bus driver when he spoke to them about refusing to pay bus fare, police said.
The incident then turned physical and the bus driver suffered an injury to his eye, police said.
The suspects then got off the bus and broke one of the glass doors in the process, police said.
There had been no arrests late Thursday and the investigation continued.