NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bus matron has been arrested after allegedly leaving a 4-year-old girl on a school bus for four hours.
The child was picked up Wednesday morning from a home on Northern Boulevard in Queens. She was supposed to be dropped off at PS21, but fell asleep on the bus.
Police said 38-year-old Venecia Bisano failed to check the vehicle. She’s been charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
The afternoon driver found the girl at 1:15 p.m.
“If they can not notice that she’s gone like that, that means they can actually take her and I’ll never see her again,” father Francisco Marte said.
The matron had been on the job for 20 years but has been fired.