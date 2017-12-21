WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a dozen reputed gang members with terrorizing Westchester County.

An indictment unsealed Thursday alleges the members of a street gang called “The Goonies” or “The Goon Squad” waged turf wars in Mount Vernon through violence and murder with illegal guns and sold drugs.

Acting U.S. Atty talks about new charges in deadly Mt. Vernon gang epidemic. Killings include innocent 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie. Reports @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/jiFp8DkRqI — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) December 21, 2017

“These gang rivalries have left a bloody trail of tragedy,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim.

The turf wars ended in the death of 13-year-old rising basketball star Shamoya McKenzie whose life was cut short by a bullet meant for someone else last New Year’s Eve. McKenzie was walking home with her mother from basketball practice when she was killed.

Kim said McKenzie was “a quiet and determined 8th grader with big dreams” and “a tragic victim of an utterly senseless war.”

With the new federal charges, David Hardy, the 22-year-old accused of pulling the trigger, could face the death penalty if convicted.

According to the indictment, the gang promoted themselves on Facebook and YouTube, proclaiming membership in the gang and photographing themselves with other gang members. They flashed signs and wore certain clothing that said “Goonies” or “GS.”

They also are accused of wire and bank fraud and have been charged with conspiracy, racketeering, murder and other crimes.

Authorities in Westchester County still searching for killer of Dean Daniels. They say accused gang member Ernest Webb is wanted in the 2014 shooting. Last seen in Mt. Vernon. pic.twitter.com/0oOj8Jvl9X — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) December 21, 2017

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Ernest Webb is still wanted in the 2012 shooting death of 30-year-old Dean Daniels of Harrison.

