NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap the wildly entertaining UFC on Fox 26 card, which saw movement atop the stacked welterweight division, and preview UFC 219 with legendary striking coach Jason Parillo (at the 18:10 mark). Following the interview, the fellas give you their exclusive 2017 MMA awards!
Parillo’s latest efforts helped UFC on Fox 26’s Rafael Dos Anjos pick apart former champion Robbie Lawler over five rounds, moving RDA into title contention. The mastermind coach will also corner UFC 219 headliner and women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino next week. Parillo gave insight into Cyborg’s camp and shed some light on how Michael Bisping is doing following back-to-back losses.
Wrapping the episode up, the fellas name their inaugural 2017 “Outside the Cage” MMA award winners. Some of the categories include male/female fighter of the year, knockout of the year and many more!
