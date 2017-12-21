Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Sophia Hall, Syosset, Syosset High School

SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Five Syosset High School students have been arrested after allegedly spray painting hate-filled graffiti on their school over the summer.

In August, a security guard found anti-Semitic writings, including swastikas, spray painted on the back walls, doors and windows of the building. Profanities and “MS-13” were also found written on the school.

Last month, Nassau County police released new photos of the suspects.

syosset hs graffit arrests ncpd 5 Syosset High School Students Arrested In Graffiti Incident

From top left to right: Angelo Madia, Christopher Belmonte, Andrew Harris, Julian Kim and Alexa Ronayne (Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

On Friday, five 17-year-olds from Syosset were charged in the case.

Angelo Madia, Christopher Belmonte, Andrew Harris, Julian Kim and Alexa Ronayne were all charged with criminal trespass. Additionally, Madia and Harris were charged with criminal mischief and aggravated harassment. Kim was also charged with criminal mischief.

The school’s superintendent said in a statement he was saddened to learn the alleged perpetrators were members of the student body, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported. He also said the actions of these few individuals cannot and will not redefine the values of the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch