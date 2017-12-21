SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Five Syosset High School students have been arrested after allegedly spray painting hate-filled graffiti on their school over the summer.
In August, a security guard found anti-Semitic writings, including swastikas, spray painted on the back walls, doors and windows of the building. Profanities and “MS-13” were also found written on the school.
Last month, Nassau County police released new photos of the suspects.
On Friday, five 17-year-olds from Syosset were charged in the case.
Angelo Madia, Christopher Belmonte, Andrew Harris, Julian Kim and Alexa Ronayne were all charged with criminal trespass. Additionally, Madia and Harris were charged with criminal mischief and aggravated harassment. Kim was also charged with criminal mischief.
The school’s superintendent said in a statement he was saddened to learn the alleged perpetrators were members of the student body, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported. He also said the actions of these few individuals cannot and will not redefine the values of the community.