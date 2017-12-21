NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men who used ATMs to steal money from a woman’s bank account.
It happened over the summer when they were caught withdrawing $700 from a Coney Island Ave TD Bank on June 26, and another $700 the next day from a TD Bank on Kings Highway.
Both suspects have been described as white males. One is between 25 and 30 years of age, he was last seen wearing a blue v-neck with orange lettering. The other was between 30 and 40, he was wearing dark glasses and a plaid shirt.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.